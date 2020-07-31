Erie County has started mailing refund checks for 2020 overpayments

(WIVB) – Erie County has begun mailing refund checks to local taxpayers who overpaid this year due to a community college chargeback calculation error.

According to a press release from Erie County Supervisor Mark Poloncarz’ office, the 2020 county tax bills included an error in the amount of college chargebacks for which each municipality is responsible.

On average, taxpayers who were overcharged can expect a refund of $0.0679 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

Property owners owed any tax refund valued at $5 or less will receive a credit on their 2021 county tax bill.

Corrected real property tax statements will be issued starting with the City of Tonawanda.

Property owners in other county municipalities will receive their notices and refund checks in the near future on a rolling basis, starting with the Town of Grand Island.