Erie County Health Department preparing to vaccinate 65+

Erie County will be providing vaccines for people in priority categories who are 65 and older starting this week.

Previously, people 65 and older could only get vaccines at pharmacies or state-sponsored facilities. New York State is going to be working with counties throughout the state to help them expand their vaccinations.

As far as details, there’s still a lot more questions than answers. There’s no word on what day sign-ups for the county will start.

On Twitter, Erie County Executive Mark Polconcarz says he expects the state to give the county an additional allocation of the vaccine every week specifically for people who are 65 and older.

A health department spokesperson says the county will get at least 1,300 first doses specifically for individuals 65 and older.

Poloncarz says they’ll be sharing more information about the vaccine expansion some time this week.