Erie County Health Dept vigilant against spread of measles after discovery in adjacent county

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Health Department has reported five cases of measles found in the Mennonite community. Officials there are investigating to see if there are more exposures in that area.

Earlier this year, there was a case of measles reported in Rochester. In Erie County, just one case was reported, back in 2018. So far, there’s been no cases reported this year.

The Erie County Commissioner of Health says the department has to stay vigilant when it comes to prevention.

“We’ve been communicating with all the emergency departments, just to advise them that if somebody from Wyoming county comes in from the population where its been identified assume measles until proven otherwise,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Commissioner of Health. “They all have protocols as to how to handle patients who are suspected of having measles.”