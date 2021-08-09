Erie County health leaders meet with school leaders to talk reopening plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County health officials met with school leaders Monday as plans are being hashed out to bring students back inside the classroom.

The county health department released a statement saying in part, “The school leaders’ insights are valuable to the county’s team – as they discussed face masks, physical distancing, transportation, and lunch settings.”

Erie County input has taken on a new urgency now that state health officials are no longer setting back-to-school guidelines.