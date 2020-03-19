Erie County Holding Center, Correctional Facilities closed except for bail

(WIVB) – The front lobbies of the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility are now closed to the general public for all business except bails.

Family members and friends can use electronic kiosks in the vestibules of both facilities for deposits, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says its working on ways to offer additional deposit methods.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says that neither facility has a confirmed case of COVID-19 and that no additional inmates are under observation for coronavirus.