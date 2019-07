The Buffalo Public Library got a visit from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steven Van Zandt on Friday.



He’s a member of the Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and he’s also the founder of Teachrock.org.



Teachrock, is a program that offers assistance to teachers to build a curriculum based on pop culture history. It includes free lesson plans and materials to better engage students.



On Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, alongside Van Zandt, declared July 12 Teachrock Day .