Erie County In Rem Auction postponed until 2021

(WIVB) – This year’s Erie County In Rem Auction has been postponed until 2021 due to pandemic restrictions limiting attendance at indoor events to 50 people or less.

“We hold the annual foreclosure auction, usually in the fall, on properties that have delinquent taxes overdue for more than two years. We had hoped to be able to hold this year’s auction in December but with the ongoing pandemic that will not be possible,” said Director of Real Property Tax Services Scott A. Bylewski, Esq. “With attendance at indoor events still limited to fifty people or fewer we cannot hold a fair auction indoors at this time. Accordingly, we are now hoping to hold the auction sometime in the first half of 2021.”

The auction had originally been delayed until Dec. 10.