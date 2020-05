(WIVB) – Erie County has submitted a proposal to the New York State Department of Health that would allow some people to RV camp.

The proposal would allow some self-contained (with bathroom facilities) RVs on seasonal campsites with restrictions. Tent camping would not be allowed.

If the proposal is approved, no bonfires would be allowed.

For campground questions; we have submitted a revised order to the @HealthNYGov and we are awaiting approval. We will notify the public as soon as we hear back. pic.twitter.com/AVhSiA0HHK — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 1, 2020

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county will let the public know when they hear back on the issue.