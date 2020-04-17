1  of  3
Erie County is feeling the pinch from the coronavirus pandemic

(WIVB) – The coronavirus pandemic is negatively impacting the economy- including in Erie County.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed budget concerns created by the crisis in Friday’s press conference.

Poloncarz said the county is working to keep people working in local government employed, but that the county needs assistance to stay afloat.

“There seems to be a fight going on right now in Washington, D.C. as to whether or not this will happen- it must happen,” Poloncarz said. “If it doesn’t happen, all local governments are going to have to take drastic action that we do not want to do including cutting some programs that the public likes as well as laying off employees, which I really don’t want to do.”

Poloncarz says that things can continue the way they are for a little while, but he will have to re-evaluate in June.

