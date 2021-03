(WIVB) – Erie County leaders are getting ready to celebrate the county’s bicentennial.

It will kick off April 2- the 200th anniversary of Erie County’s recognition as a county.

The bicentennial will last for an entire year.

It will include a special concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic, an exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum, tours of local historical sites, and Flying Bison brewery is even making a special beer to celebrate.