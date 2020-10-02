Erie County lawmaker expresses disappointment in county legislature’s decision not to give money to local restaurants

(WIVB) – An Erie County lawmaker is expressing his disappointment after the legislature decided not to give money to local restaurants to expand outdoor dining.

Legislator Joe Lorigo expects two of every three restaurants in New York State to go out of business due to the pandemic.

He says the funding would have been a lifeline for them as the weather gets colder.

“We had an opportunity today to put $1 million aside to keep businesses going, and my colleagues across the aisle said “sorry, too bad”,” Lorigo, a Republican, said. “Under their proposal, the earliest they could get funding is Nov. 15, and by then their doors will be closed, the snow will be falling, and they’ll be out of business.”

Lorigo said that business owners have told him they need the money to keep their businesses alive.