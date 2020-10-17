Erie County legislator offers to pay for removal of racist, homophobic graffiti from vehicle vandalized in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie County legislator says he will repair a car that was found vandalized with racist and homophobic graffiti in North Buffalo.

The vehicle was found on Saranac Avenue. It also had political statements and Nazi symbols spray painted on it.

Buffalo Police say it could be a hate crime.

Legislator Frank Todaro says he will pay for the graffiti to be removed from the car.

He told News 4 he’s still waiting to hear back from its owner.

Police are working to find whoever vandalized the vehicle.