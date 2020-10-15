Erie County legislature leaders call for more transparency inside jail

(WIVB) – Erie County leaders are calling for more transparency inside the jail.

The majority leader of the county legislature, Timothy Meyers, introduced the “Jail Management Transparency and Accountability Act” on Thursday.

The law would require the sheriff’s office directly report the death or serious injury of an inmate to the legislature.

Meyers stresses oversight of the sheriff’s office comes from county lawmakers.

“It’s not trying to expose the sheriff’s department or throw them under the bus, of any shape or manner,” Meyers said. “We want to be able to help problems that are going on over there, because it seems to us there are problems.”

The sheriff’s office argues that all information can’t be given because of certain laws.

The legislature is hoping for any information it can provide.