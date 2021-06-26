Erie County Legislatures Baskin, Howard side with voters in June Primary

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – More local democrats are saying the voters already made their in Buffalo’s Mayoral Primary.

“Those who voted, they voted, and the outcome of the election were what they were,” Erie County Legislator April Baskin. “I will always encourage all residents in the city of Buffalo and throughout the county to exercise that liberty and make sure that they do vote.”

Baskin, whose entire district is the city of Buffalo, says her biggest concern right now is for local lawmakers to be on the same page. She says that includes trusting the democratic process, and standing by the candidate residents ultimately voted for Tuesday.

“India Walton came out with the most votes on Tuesday, and my opinion, all democrats need to work together to support democracy and that process,” Baskin said.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown has not conceded and his campaign is considering options, including a write-in campaign.

“I think a write-in campaign is unconventional. If that’s what he’s gonna do, that’s what he’s gonna do,” Baskin said.

Baskin worries that if the election process is dragged out, it could become a distraction and take away from restoring the community after the pandemic.

“The more that we prolong this primary process as a divided group of individuals with like morals and like goals for those residents, the longer it’s going to take for us to get back to governing,” Baskin said. “I don’t want to see that happen.”

Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson also spoke out.

“One of the foundations of our country is the right to vote and to have that vote counted. I believe in the democratic process, and the voters of Buffalo have spoken. There is a process for primary elections, and we must respect that. There should be unified support for whoever the Democratic nominee is in November.”

Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson, District 1