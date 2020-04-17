Erie County, Niagara County lead New York State in 2020 U.S. Census response rates

(WIVB) – Erie County’s response rate to the 2020 Census is the best in New York State, at 53.5 percent, according to the Census’ Response Rate data.

Niagara County is number two in the state, at 53.4 percent.

The national average response rate is 49.8 percent. New York State is trailing the national average by six points.

Census data drives the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding, including the distribution of critical funding for hospitals and emergency services. It can be filled out by paper questionnaires which are distributed to households, by phone, or online.

