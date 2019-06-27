Erie County officials announce new dog park coming to Como Lake Park

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County officials gathered today to announce plans for a new dog park at the Como Lake Park in Lancaster.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz says this will be the third dog park created in an Erie County Park since 2012.

“This new area will be a great space for dog lovers and their four-legged friends to enjoy some time outdoors with others at Como Lake Park, and I thank Parks Commissioner Rizzo, Legislator Bruso and our partners at Lancaster Unleashed for their hard work and perseverance in guiding this process,” Poloncarz said.

The new dog park will be a 1.4-acre space located behind the park’s maintenance building, with nearby bathrooms and access to utilities.

Erie County Parks Department is working with Lancaster Unleashed to finalize architectural plans for the site.

An agreement with the county leaves maintenance and upkeep of the park as the Lancaster Unleashed group’s responsibility. They’re also raising funds to support the project’s groundbreaking, which will happen later this summer.

President of Lancaster Unleashed Jaclyn McKewan says, “We welcome this new addition to Como Lake Park and look forward to working with Lancaster Unleashed to keep the dog park pleasant for everyone.”

She added the group is thrilled that construction on the community dog park will begin soon.