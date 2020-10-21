Erie County officials concerned with southern tier infection rate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the COVID-19 infection rate in the southern tier continues to rise, officials in Erie County are concerned how this could impact their area.

On Wednesday, Governor Cuomo said there are micro-clusters popping up around the New York-Pennsylvania border, which is also driving up the number of hospitalizations.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the counties surrounding Erie had a 40-percent hospitalization rate – the highest that number has been since the start of the pandemic.

Poloncarz said we’re already seeing the impact from this; two people from those southern counties ended up receiving treatment in an Erie County hospital for COVID-19. The county executive said he’s concerned if this continues to happen, the hospitals in the southern part of Erie County could start running out of beds for patients.

Three times a week, officials from the Western New York region hold a conference call with New York State officials to discuss any issues surrounding COVID-19; the last time they spoke was Monday.

Poloncarz said it was a very “pointed” discussion, calling on the leaders of the southern tier counties to get things under control before it starts impacting the rest of Western New York.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss