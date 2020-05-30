Erie County officials say there’s been a rise in number of people coming into hospitals with COVID-19

(WIVB) – Across Western New York, COVID-19 hospital cases continue to drop.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 150 people in the hospital and 34 in the ICU with COVID-19 in Erie County.

Despite those numbers, Erie County leaders said they are concerned about a recent trend.

They say there’s been a rise in the number of people coming into hospitals with COVID-19.

“Hopefully we’ll continue on a downward trend, but this higher number of admissions is concerning to us, so we’re going to see how much that affects our total hospitalizations, but we want to do everything we can to keep those numbers down,” Erie County Department of Health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said during a Friday press call.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he’s trying to get more information about why hospital admissions are on the rise while the total number of cases is dropping.