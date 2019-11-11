Erie County Preps for First Significant Snowfall

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) Erie County Department of Public Works has its fleet out in full force ahead our first significant snowfall.

“Early afternoon probably start seeing as much as one inch per hour. so snow is going to be heavy wet snow and accumulating pretty fast,” said DPW Commissioner Bill Geary.

He says 75% of county’s fleet — or about 30 plows– are ready to go. In total, the county has 40 front line plows. Mechanics have been working overtime to get the rest of them up and running before the end of the day.

“We also have other equipment on stand by,” said Geary. “We have three huge snow blowers and we also work with our partners in our towns and villages.”

Five new dump trucks are coming next month as well, just in time for the heavier snowfall. 12-15 tons of salt is also at the ready for this winter season.

Geary says the silver lining is the timing of this storm, falling on Veterans Day. With school closed and many off from work, fewer cars will be on the road making it easier for crews to keep them clear.

But if you are out on the roads, here are some things to keep in mind. “Give yourself extra time, plan accordingly and have a little kit inside your vehicle with a flashlight, blanket if need be,” said Geary. “Hopefully it doesn’t come to that, but also make sure to have your fuel tank topped off in case you get stuck in traffic.”

To track the status of roads and weather you can also download the “ReadyErie app” on your smart phone.