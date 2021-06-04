Erie County property manager, property owner charged with failing to notify tenants about lead hazards

(WIVB) – An Erie County property owner and property manager have been charged with failing to properly notify their tenants about lead hazards in their buildings.

According to a criminal complaint, between 50 and 60 percent of tenants living in Erie County properties owned by the defendants between 2010 and 2018 did not receive lead disclosure notices as required by federal law.

Angel Elliot Dalfin, 57, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Paul Richard Heil, 51, of Buffalo, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to make false documents.

According to the criminal complaint, even when tenants were provided lead disclosure forms, the

disclosures repeatedly contained false statements concealing hazardous conditions and the

existence of reports pertaining to lead paint hazards in the properties.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.