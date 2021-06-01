Erie County Rental Assistance portal is now open

(WIVB) – Low-income tenants in Erie County who have been hit hard in the pandemic can finally start getting relief from the state.

The Erie County Department of Social Services announced Tuesday that the portal for the state Emergency Rental Assistance Program is now open.

That means those who qualify can now apply online for financial aid for up to 12 months back rent – and up to three months future rent.

Low-income applicants are urged to submit applications to the program as soon as possible during the month of June.

The state has $35 million dollars in federal funding for Erie County renters who require aid.