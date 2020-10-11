Erie County reporting 1.6 % daily COVID positivity rate

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Saturday, October 10, Erie County is reporting a total of 49 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the daily positivity rate to 1.6 percent.

Total cases since the beginning of the outbreak are at 12,060. For locations around Western New York were you can get tested, click here.