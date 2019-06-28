Erie County Republican chairman officially starts as state GOP chairman next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Next week Nick Langworthy officially becomes chairman of the statewide GOP. The state party made the announcement in May.

Langworthy will take over the chairmanship currently held by Ed Cox.

The Republicans lost control of the state Senate in November, allowing Democratic lawmakers to pass a long list of bills in Albany.

Langworthy says, turning that back around is his focus.

“We need to rebuild, retool and revitalize the Republican party across the state of New York, especially following the results of the 2018 midterm elections. I mean, they were very difficult ones for Republicans. You know, we have to make a comeback in this state,” Langworthy added.

Langworthy has been Erie County Republican chairman since 2010.