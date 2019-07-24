Erie County Sheriff: Nothing found in bomb threat on county buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard says an officer with the New York State Office of Court Administration notified his office of a phone call where someone stated a bomb was in the building.
Court Administration Officers evacuated the building.
Members of the Erie County Bomb Squad, explosive detection K9 teams from the Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police, NFTA Police, and Department of Homeland Security Protective Services Division responded to the scene.
The seven K9 teams present and members of the ECSO Bomb Squad searched the floors of 25 Delaware Ave. and 92 Franklin St. and cleared the area at 3 p.m.
Officials say they found nothing in the building.
The incident is now turned over to Detectives with the Sheriff’s Investigative Services and agents assigned to the FBI Buffalo Office are assisting with the investigation.
The building reopened at 3:45 p.m. to allow employees and visitors to gather personal belongings left behind during the evacuation, according to the NYS Court Administration.
Buffalo Police have reopened roads in the area.