EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A deputy charged with having sexual contact with an inmate is no longer with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia made the announcement Thursday that Robert Dee, 41, has been terminated.

An investigation found that Dee violated no less than eight Erie County Sheriff’s policies and procedures, including inmate fraternization, unbecoming conduct, and immoral conduct.

A grand jury indicted Dee on April 26, 2022, on misdemeanor charges of sexual contact with an inmate.

Dee was charged with one count of forcible touching, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of criminal contempt in the second-degree and one count of tampering with a witness in the fourth-degree.

Dee allegedly forcibly touched the “intimate parts” of a female inmate while he was on-duty between March 19, 2019 and May 14, 2019. It has also been alleged that he solicited and received the woman’s phone number between March 19, 2019 and May 29, 2019, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Dee is accused of calling the woman after she was released from custody, knowingly violating protocol that requires deputies to report any contact with former inmates.

Additionally, Dee allegedly picked up another female victim in an Erie County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle at a Hamburg park while on-duty on Oct. 22, 2021. He drove her to his home, where they reportedly engaged in sexual conduct. On Dec. 9, 2021, Eden Police responded to Dee’s home just before 2 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, as he allegedly subjected the woman to physical contact.

He was arrested and arraigned that evening on one count of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and one count of harassment in the second-degree, a violation, in Eden Town Court. An order of protection was issued, prohibiting Dee from having contact with the second victim.

It has been alleged that he later violated that order of protection, as Sheriff’s deputies found the woman in his home while responding to a 911 around 9 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2022. He was arrested a second time and taken to the Niagara County Jail. He was arraigned on one count of criminal contempt in the second-degree.

Dee was off-duty at the time of the Dec. 9 and Jan. 4 alleged incidents.

Between Jan. 18, 2022 and Feb. 20, 2022, Dee allegedly communicated with the woman again, knowingly in violation of the order of protection, asking the victim not to comply with court orders related to his pending charges.

The Sheriff’s Professional Standard Division and Jail Management Division conducted a thorough investigation into the misconduct allegations that resulted in the disciplinary charges.

According to the Sheriff’s office, as per the collective bargaining agreement, the Sheriff’s office must conduct a disciplinary hearing before the agency can take employment action.

Dee was on unpaid administrative leave before his termination Thursday.