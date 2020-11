(WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard is warning Western New Yorkers about scammers making calls about jury duty.

The caller states they’re a detective and the call is about a failure to answer a jury summons.

The caller also says the matter can be fixed if you pay a fine over the phone or in person.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t attempt to collect fines over the phone.

The office encourages anyone who receives the call to ignore it and hang up.