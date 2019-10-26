Erie County Sheriffs issue Silver Alert for missing 65-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen at 1603 Seneca Street in Buffalo traveling on foot.

John Fischer is described as 5’10″, 275 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, camouflage jacket and black/blue sweat pants.

The Buffalo Police Department said he went missing 8:00 a.m. on October 23rd.

Buffalo Police said Fischer is reported to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or related cognitive disorders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo police at 853-2222 or tip line 847-2255