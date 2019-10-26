Erie County Sheriffs issue Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 78-year-old Dorothy Defoor has been canceled.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office had issued a Silver Alert for Defoor who was last seen at 373 Herman Street in Buffalo.

Dorothy L. Defoor is described as 5’10″, 130 lbs., with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in bed by her family at 10 p.m. Friday night. She was wearing a black jacket and green sweatshirt.

Authorities said when her family woke up Defoor was missing.

Buffalo Police said Defoor is reported to be suffering from severe Alzheimer’s disease

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo police at 853-2222 or tip line 847-2255