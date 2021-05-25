Erie County Sheriff’s Office looking for public’s help to identify ATV-riding suspect who stole a log splitter

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to identify a person who stole a log splitter from a Springville equipment supply store.

The suspect, an unidentified white male, cut a security and alarm cable attached to a log splitter in the lot of Tractor Supply on South Cascade Road in the early morning of May 18.

PHOTO/ESCO

Surveillance video shows the man approached the store on an ATV. The suspect then connected the equipment to the vehicle and used bolt cutters to cut the security cable.

The suspect left the lot heading west.

The log splitter is a black, 30-ton Countyline.

This photo of the equipment is from the manufacturer’s website and is not the actual splitter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 716.858.2903 and refer to CL# 21-035004.