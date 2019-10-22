Erie County Sheriff’s Office no longer under federal DOJ oversight

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office just received a “Sustained Substantial Compliance” status from the US Department of Justice and its Oversight Committee.

The office received compliance in both security and the medical division.

Back in the early 2000s, the county faced a lawsuit from the federal government alleging staff at the holding center and correctional facility disregarded risks to detainees. That suit resulted in a “Stipulated Order of Dismissal” issued in 2011.

According to the dismissal, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was subject to monitoring in the areas of mental health, medical and security every six months.

According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, the office will no longer be under the direction of the US DOJ, because it has reached “Sustained Substantial Compliance.”