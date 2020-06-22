Erie County Sheriff’s Office rescues multiple people from Zoar Valley Sunday night

(WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff’s deputies rescued several people from Zoar Valley Sunday night after they became stranded on a sand bar, according to a post on the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The call came in around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies were able to drive vehicles down to the floor of the gorge, where they established an audible link up with the group.

The group, which consisted of “about five adults”, according to the post, was guided toward deputies and taken out of the valley safely.