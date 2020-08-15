Erie County Sheriff’s Office thanks group of boaters who rescued woman from water from Niagara River

(WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a group of boaters for their quick action after they helped rescue a woman from the Niagara River on Thursday.

The rescue happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday at the foot of Hertel Avenue.

Deputies say the boaters started to give the woman CPR before authorities got to the scene.

News 4 was told the woman was rushed to the hospital to be treated. We’re working to find out how she is doing Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office praised the boaters and called them heroes.