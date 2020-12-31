Erie County Sheriff’s Office will coordinate with Bills organization for upcoming playoff game with fans

News
Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will be acting in its usual capacity for the upcoming playoff game with fans at Bills Stadium.

“In the coming days, the Sheriff’s Office and all the gameday partners will be meeting with the Bills’ organization to coordinate efforts for the home playoff game,” the sheriff’s office tweeted on Thursday.

Tailgating is not allowed within the stadium’s lots for the game, and tailgating in private lots has been and will continue to be monitored by the Town of Orchard Park and the Orchard Park Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss