Erie County Veterans ask Governor Hochul for access to Excelsior Pass

Those who received their Covid shot at VA Hospitals are unable to access the vaccine passport because of federal and state laws

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those who received their Covid-19 vaccine at VA hospitals have run into some issues when trying to utilize the New York State Excelsior app. John Steigler, from Cheektowaga, is one of them.

“I was on the state website, and I thought I was doing something wrong,” said Steigler. “I finally called them up, and they said ‘the reason you can’t get it, or we don’t recognize it is because you guys are vaccinated at the VA hospital.'”

It’s federal and state laws that are creating the problem, not the VA hospitals. Federal law prohibits the VA from sharing veterans’ health information with state health authorities unless mandated by state law. Right now, New York State does not have any laws which have that mandate.

After getting the Covid-19 vaccine a physical government-issued card is given. But bringing it from place to place makes Steigler uneasy.

“I travel a lot, and I wanted to carry not only the card because I’m afraid I’m going to lose it,” he said. “I have a copy of the card on my telephone, but they won’t accept that at the Bills games or at Key Bank Arena.”

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns and State Senator Rob Ortt are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to take corrective action on behalf of the veterans.

“I understand that not everyone agrees with the requirements of a vaccine pass, and I get that. However, I hope that New York State moves quickly to resolve this roadblock, so veterans who want this choice have proper access to the Excelsior Pass,” said Kearns.

The legislative session will not meet again until January unless Governor Hochul calls for a special session.

Veterans who got their Covid-19 shots at VA hospitals are unable to use the New York State Excelsior Pass. Today they are asking @GovKathyHochul for help. More tonight on @news4buffalo at 5 & 6. pic.twitter.com/OybyxXZAyf — Abby Fridmann (@abbyfridmannTV) October 13, 2021