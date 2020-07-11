Erie County Water Authority dealing with water main breaks due to heat wave

(WIVB) – The Erie County Water Authority is dealing with several water main breaks due to the heat wave affecting WNY.

According to the ECWA’s Twitter, they have experienced a total of 13 water main breaks throughout the district in the past 24 hours. The breaks are the result of water lines being over-pressurized due to significantly increased demand amid the heat wave.

Areas impacted by the breaks include Amherst, West Seneca, Lancaster, and Lackawanna. All of the breaks are minor, with some customers experiencing reduced water pressure.

ECWA crews and outside contractors are responding to the breaks to restore service to impacted customers, the ECWA’s Twitter says.