Erie County will provide face shields for salons, barbershops reopening in Phase Two

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County will assist local licensed barber shops and hair salons comply with the rules of Phase Two of reopening, county officials announced Monday.

The county will provide face shields for stylists’ and barbers’ use. Stylists and barbers are required to wear both face shields and face masks while working on customers’ hair.

To get the PPE, barbershops and salons must submit their request here.

The request must include:



• Proof of NYS Appearance Enhancement Operator or Barber Operator license

• Names of employees for each face shield requested (1 per person)

Owners are encouraged to apply for their entire staff.

Individual barbers and stylists who can’t get PPE through an employer can also submit a request with their proof of residency.

Directions and location for pickup will be sent in an email when requests are approved.

During a Monday press conference, Erie County officials clarified that it’s mandatory for operating stylists and barbers to get a COVID-19 test every two weeks under NYS guidelines.