Erie County’s “Back to Business” grant program coming under fire

(WIVB) – An Erie County program that’s supposed to help troubled small businesses is under fire.

The program is called “Back to Business” and Erie County set it up to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic that got short shrift from the CARES Act.

It was set up with $20 million, but only a small fraction of the applicants are going to get help.

County officials say more than 5,000 small businesses applied for a piece of the $19 million to be awarded, but less than 1,400 firms will receive assistance.

County lawmakers have been notified by 43North, which is doing the judging, which businesses in their respective districts are getting some of the money.

Legislature minority leader Joe Lorigo says it’s looking like there were political considerations.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz had set priorities previously for businesses owned by minorities, women, and military veterans.

Lorigo says need based on financial losses should have been the most important factor.

“Everywhere across Erie County was shut down, everyone across New York State was shut down,” Lorigo said. “The CARES Act money was not money that was meant to help out historically impoverished zip codes, it was money that was meant to help small businesses and people who were suffering as a result of COVID-19.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says politics was not a consideration in awarding Back to Business grants, and he made sure it would not be by turning the research and judging over to 43North.

A spokesperson for 43North told News 4 they haven’t even come up with a final list of awardees yet.