(WIVB) – Erie County’s COVID-19 positivity rate for new cases was 2.1 percent on Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter Friday.

On Thursday, 66 new COVID-19 tests were confirmed in the county.

Thursday's positivity rate for new cases was 2.1% after 66 new COVID-19 cases were received by @ECDOH. More… https://t.co/dZSaBvpEnJ — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) September 11, 2020

The county’s total number of cases through Sept. 10 is 10,323.