(WIVB) – Erie County’s daily positivity rate for Monday was 3.7 percent, the Erie County Department of Health says.

On Monday, there were 179 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county out of 4,826 tests reported.

Total confirmed cases in Erie County in 2020 = 13,752.

