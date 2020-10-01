Erie County’s police reform task force meets for first time

(WIVB) – Local leaders are moving forward with changing police conduct.

Erie County’s police reform task force met for the first time Wednesday night at the fire training academy in Cheektowaga.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the task force will look at changes to make in the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have no one on the panel from the Sheriff’s Office per se, and there’s no retired Erie County Sheriff’s Office individuals, but we have people who have worked in law enforcement in the past, but we have a good group of individuals who are going to sit down and look at what’s happening in the sheriff’s policing policy and making recommendations for a better sheriff’s office,” Poloncarz said.

The task force was created after Gov. Cuomo announced that local governments would lose state funding if they don’t engage in police reforms.