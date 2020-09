(WIVB) – Erie County’s positive COVID-19 rate for Sunday was 2.9 percent, the Erie County Department of Health said Monday.

A total of 64 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

#COVIDdata update for 9/20/2020. 64 new confirmed cases out of 2,211 diagnostic tests. Positivity rate = 2.9%. Total cases through 9/20/2020 = 10,931.



Counts include cases transferred into Erie County from other counties following case investigations. pic.twitter.com/hc4V7pD6Vj — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) September 21, 2020

On Monday, Gov Andrew Cuomo said that for the five counties of Western New York, 1.6 percent of Sunday’s COVID-19 tests came back positive.

That’s an improvement after several days where the rate has been close to 2 percent.

The state has been working to keep that rate down, Cuomo said.