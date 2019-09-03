Erie SeaWolves starting catcher dies following skateboarding accident

ERIE, Pa. (via WJET) — The starting catcher for the minor league Erie SeaWolves, Chace Numata, died after spending several days there in the hospital.

The 27-year-old from Hawaii was found unresponsive along an Erie street in the early morning hours of August 30th. He had been hospitalized ever since.

After reviewing surveillance video from the area, Erie Police determined Numata apparently hit an obstacle in the road before falling and striking his head.

Numata’s family describe him as having a contagious personality. Tributes for the 27-year-old have been pouring in on social media.

A statement from the family, in part, said the following, “It didn’t matter if you were a professional athlete or young child. He made sure to make everyone feel comfortable and welcomed.”

His teammates received the terrible news on the last day of the Erie SeaWolves season.