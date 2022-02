ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) - As talks of a new Bills Stadium continue, one local lawmaker is pushing for the deal to include cheaper food and drinks. State Assemblyman Bill Conrad wrote a letter to those involved in negotiations asking for 'Fan First' concession pricing at the new stadium.

"Let's be honest, if there's one loyal base of fans that deserves a little something, it would be the Buffalo Bills fans," Assemblyman Conrad told News 4.