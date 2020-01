Niagara University cut the ribbon on its brand new sports and gaming area Thursday morning.

The lounge is called The Nest. It’s a state-of-the-art facility featuring large smart televisions, computers and there’s even a special section for the university’s Esports Club to call home.

The Esports Club as more than 40 members. It’s a member of the Electronic Gaming Federation’s national intercollegiate Esports League.