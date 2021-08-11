Every Time I Die turns their former Cheektowaga home into an Airbnb

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A small, white house on Maryvale Drive in Cheektowaga was once home to members of metalcore band Every Time I Die – and the band made plenty of memories there.

“In 2000, when I went to UB, I wanted to dorm,” ETID guitarist Jordan Buckley recalled. “My dad and the guys he started a business with used to run it out of a house, and every bedroom was an office – they still owned the house, so me and Steve [Micciche] and a rotating cast of characters just lived there for five years.”

They used the basement as a practice space – that’s where the band’s sophomore album, 2003’s Hot Damn! was written.

“It was just perfect for all the gear down there,” ETID bassist Micciche said. “There were shows down there, there was a makeshift bedroom – it was the perfect place to cut your teeth and jam.”

The house was sold in the mid-2000s and the band moved out – but they never forgot about the house.

“In the back of our heads, we were like ‘wouldn’t it be cool if we got that back one of these days?’,” Buckley recalled.

In April 2020, the house went up for auction, and Micciche seized the chance to do just that.

“I’ve been keeping my eye on the house for the past three years, and I got an email that the house was up for auction, and by the time I got it, there were only 12 hours left in the auction,” Micciche said.

He texted Buckley and another of their former roommates that the house was on the auction block.

“I was like, ‘let’s do it’,” Buckley said. “I woke up the next morning since I’m three hours behind, and I woke up to us owning a house.”

Since they couldn’t tour or play live shows in 2020 because of the coronavirus, the band got to work fixing up the house.

“Instead of touring, I was on a first-name basis with the hardware store employees,” Micciche laughed.

It took about a year to complete the project. Buckley created a huge Buffalo-themed mural on one of the walls, which he says isn’t finished yet.

“I have a huge checklist for it – I’m going to get Niagara Falls in there, I have plans for big snowflakes,” he said.

The house is now available to book on Airbnb when the band isn’t using it.

It sleeps five people comfortably, and has some nods to the band’s history.

“It’s right by the airport – we’ve gotten a lot of travelers here for business, families moving their kids into college dorms,” Micciche said. “We’ve gotten some kids who are fans of the band staying here – it’s getting a lot of traffic.”

“With nods to its place in music history to a stunning mural that captures the band’s love for the Queen City, there is no doubt that this home will provide a rocking good time for all of its lucky guests,” Airbnb Spokeswoman Liz DeBold Fusco said of the house.

Having the house means that the band now has a central location to practice, and for out-of-town members to stay while in WNY.

“We have stuff all over Buffalo, because we’ve had so many practice spaces,” Buckley said. “It really is manifestation of an idea that me and Steve had, that one day we’d be back in this house again.”

The band has been hosting an annual Christmas show in their hometown every year since 2018. Tickets for Every Time I Die’s 2021 ‘Tid the Season’ event at Buffalo Riverworks this December are on sale now.