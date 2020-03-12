Everything we know about the 37 coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

Latest deaths announced on March 11: 5 more in Washington, 1 in California

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of the morning on March 12, the coronavirus disease has killed at least 37 people in the United States and more than 1,200 remain sick. So far, these deaths skew very old, partly because of an outbreak at a senior-living facility near Seattle. Twenty-two of those 37 people killed contracted the illness at this one facility.

But a breakdown of the deaths do offer some guidance as to which people are most at risk. Based on a rough estimate using the range of ages given for the victims, we can tell that the average age of each victim is now 78 years old. That’s up one year from earlier in the day after three people in their 90s died in King County.

No one younger than 40 has died from the disease in the U.S. And even the one person in their 40s who did die had an underlying medical condition.

U.S. women dying much more often than men in Seattle

So far, in the U.S., women are outpacing men in the number of deaths although that gap is closing as more deaths are reported. Out of the 37 people who have died, 21 are women and 16 are men.

Part of the reason for the difference is in King County, Washington, where Seattle is located. Most of the people who have died there are women — 17 compared to just nine men. Outside of King County, more men have died than women.

Chart of U.S. coronavirus deaths

Case St. State County Age M/F Gender Died Death Date 1. CA California Los Angeles 60s F Female Mar. March 11 2. CA California Placer 70s M Male Mar. March 4 3. CA California Sacramento 90s F Female Mar. March 10 4. CA California Santa Clara 60s F Female Mar. March 9 5. FL Florida Lee 77 F Female Mar. March 5 6. FL Florida Santa Rosa 71 M Male Mar. March 6 7. NJ New Jersey Bergen 69 M Male Mar. March 10 8. SD South Dakota Pennington 65 M Male Mar. March 10 9. WA Washington Grant 80s M Male Mar. March 8 10. WA Washington King 80s F Female Feb. 26 11. WA Washington King 50s M Male Feb. 26 12. WA Washington King 50s M Male Feb. 28 13. WA Washington King 70s M Male Feb. 29 14. WA Washington King 70s M Male Mar. March 1 15. WA Washington King 70s F Female Mar. March 1 16. WA Washington King 80s F Female Mar. March 1 17. WA Washington King 70s F Female Mar. March 2 18. WA Washington King 70s M Male Mar. March 2 19. WA Washington King 90s F Female Mar. March 3 20 WA Washington King 90s F Female Mar. March 3 21 WA Washington King 90s F Female Mar. March 3 22. WA Washington King 80s F Female Mar. March 4 23. WA Washington King 60s M Male Mar. March 5 24. WA Washington King 80s F Female Mar. March 5 25. WA Washington King 90s M Male Mar. March 5 26. WA Washington King 90s M Male Mar. March 5 27. WA Washington King 80s F Female Mar. March 6 28. WA Washington King 70s F Female Mar. March 6 29. WA Washington King 80s F Female Mar. March 6 30. WA Washington King 70s F Female Mar. March 8 31. WA Washington King 90s F Female Mar. March 8 32. WA Washington King 80s F Female Mar. March 8 33. WA Washington King 80s M Male Mar. March 9 34. WA Washington King 60s F Female Mar. March 9 35. WA Washington King 90s F Female Mar. March 10 36. WA Washington Snohomish 40s M Male Mar. March 2 37. WA Washington Snohomish 80s M Male Mar. March 11

Average age of those who died: 78.04 years old

Average age of men who died: 72.53 years old

Average age of women who died: 82.24 years old

To get a rough average estimate, when a range was given for a person, i.e. a person in their 70s, we used 74.5 as that person’s age, i.e. halfway between 70 and 79. The exception was for the man from Placer County, California. We were told he was in his “early 70s” so we assigned an age of 71.5 for him for averaging purposes.

CNN has also been charting the total number of coronavirus cases in each state.

Texas (0 deaths)

So far there have been no Texas deaths from coronavirus.

The U.S. military is using Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland to quarantine people who were once aboard cruise ships where there was an outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mistakenly released one of those people who later tested positive for coronavirus. That person went to the hospital, their hotel, and North Star Mall before they were found and put back in quarantine. So far none of the 21 people possibly exposed has tested positive for COVID-19.

California (4 deaths)

Passengers stand on balconies aboard the Princess Cruises Grand Princess cruise ship as it sits docked in the port in Oakland, CA on March 09, 2020. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

March 11 – A woman who was in her 60s and had underlying medical conditions died on March 11. She was not a resident of Los Angeles and had traveled extensively, including a long layover in South Korea. Her death is the first in Los Angeles County and the fourth in California.

March 10 – A woman in her 90s who lived in a Sacramento County nursing home died, the third COVID-19 death in California. This is the first known nursing home-related coronavirus case in California.

March 9 – A woman in her 60s who had been sick for weeks died in Santa Clara County. She had no travel history or contact with a known infected person, suggesting the illness is not contained in Santa Clara County.

March 4 – A man in his early 70s died on March 4 after contracting coronavirus. Last month, that man took a cruise aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship from California to Mexico. Since then, at least 21 people aboard a subsequent Grand Princess cruise have gotten COVID-19, and 90 people from the ship are being quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, including a Wimberley couple.

Florida (2 deaths)

March 6 – Florida announced its first two deaths from COVID-19. Both individuals were in their 70s and died after an international trip, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New Jersey (1 death)

March 10 – New Jersey announced its first coronavirus death. The man was identified as 69-year-old John Brennan. He worked at Yonkers Raceway, a racetrack just north of New York City and had a history of underlying medical issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and emphysema, the New York Times reports. Friends say Brennan was tested on Saturday night, March 7 for coronavirus, but the results did not come back until March 10.

South Dakota (1 death)

March 10 – South Dakota announced its first coronavirus death, a man in his 60s who had underlying health problems. Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed the death at a news conference.

Washington (29 deaths)

A patient is transferred into an ambulance at the Life Care Center on March 7, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

March 11 – Four new deaths in King County. That’s now 26 dead in King County alone. Three of the four people confirmed to have died were Life Care Center residents, upping the number of Life Care Center deaths to 22. Three of the people who died were also in their 90s, raising the overall average age of death to 78.

March 11 – A man in his 80s was confirmed to have died. He was connected to Josephine Caring Community.

March 10 – Two new deaths, but neither of these deaths were associated with Life Care Center. Both were elderly patients though who were residents of other nursing homes in King County. A total of 22 people have now died in King County and 24 in Washington. Of those deaths, 19 are associated with Life Care Center.

March 9 – Three new deaths, bringing the total to 20 in King County and 22 in Washington.

March 8 – The first confirmed death in Grant County was a person in their 80s. Grant County did not initially give this person’s gender but later identified them as a man. The total coronavirus death toll in Washington is now 19.

March 8 – Two new deaths, bringing the total to 17 in King County and 18 in Washington.

March 7 – Four new deaths, bringing the total to 15 in King County and 16 in Washington. Each were Life Care Center residents in their 70s or 80s.

March 6 – One new death, bringing the total to 11 in King County and 12 in Washington. The man who died was not a resident of Life Care Center, but got the disease as a visitor to the facility.

March 5 – One new death, bringing the total to 10 in King County and 11 in Washington. Both of the last two deaths were women in their 90s.

March 4 – One new death, bringing total to 9 in King County and 10 in Washington.

March 3 – Three new deaths reported, bringing the total to 8 in King County and 9 in Washington. One of those people killed was never hospitalized. She was a woman in her 80s, a resident of Life Care Center, and she died at her family home.

March 2 – A man in his 40s from Snohomish County was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in King County and died of underlying medical conditions. This is the first death in Snohomish County

March 2 – Three new deaths reported in King County, all people above the age of 70, a man and two women.

March 1 – A man in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. He had underlying health conditions and died on Feb. 29 in King County.

Feb. 29 – The individual who died was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions who had no history of travel or contact with a known COVID-19 case. He died on Feb. 28 in King County.