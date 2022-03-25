What do you need for your Oscars watch party?

The 94th Oscars are this Sunday, and if you’re a film buff, you’re probably waiting with bated breath for the star-studded event. If you’re thinking of hosting an Oscars watch party, there’s still time to pick up the essentials, from food and drinks to Academy Award-inspired swag bags. And no matter which film wins Best Picture this year, you and your guests will enjoy a watch party that even the stars would envy.

How to throw an Oscars watch party

How to watch the Oscars

The 94th Oscars ceremony airs on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. If your Oscars watch party is an all-day affair as opposed to a soiree, E! hosts both preshow events:

E!’s Brunch at the Oscars begins at 2 p.m. ET.

E!’s Red Carpet starts at 5 p.m. ET.

Who are the 2022 Oscar nominees?

As an Oscars watch party host, it’s smart to brush up on this year’s nominees across 24 categories featuring actors and film crews from “Dune,” “West Side Story” and “House of Gucci.” The event will also celebrate landmark anniversaries for iconic films that spurred some of the most successful franchises in motion picture history: 60 years of “James Bond” films and 50 years of “The Godfather.”

What you need for an Oscars watch party

Oscar watch parties are unique in that they primarily take place in living rooms. This ultimately affects not only the food and drinks you offer but also the decor — and in the spirit of the show, swag bags.

Food: Finger foods and, such as spanokopitas and mozzarella sticks, are easy to eat and don’t require much cutting. Popcorn and candy are non-negotiable, especially when with a movie theater party theme. As far as main courses are concerned, pasta bowls and pizza are easily enjoyed on sofas with minimal mess.

Finger foods and, such as spanokopitas and mozzarella sticks, are easy to eat and don’t require much cutting. Popcorn and candy are non-negotiable, especially when with a movie theater party theme. As far as main courses are concerned, pasta bowls and pizza are easily enjoyed on sofas with minimal mess. Drinks: Champagne or sparkling cider is ideal for toasts, and if you’re kicking off the watch party during Brunch at the Oscars, pick up orange juice to make mimosas. Punch bowls and sangria are also popular choices.

Champagne or sparkling cider is ideal for toasts, and if you’re kicking off the watch party during Brunch at the Oscars, pick up orange juice to make mimosas. Punch bowls and sangria are also popular choices. Gold-themed essentials: Because gold is the overarching color theme of the Oscars, opt for gold-themed decor, ranging from balloons to serveware to party hats.

Because gold is the overarching color theme of the Oscars, opt for gold-themed decor, ranging from balloons to serveware to party hats. Swag bags: Oscar swag bags are valued at over $100,000 this year — and they even include a plot of land in Scotland. Of course, you don’t need to spend anywhere near that to make similar swag bags for watch party guests: Simply assemble a fun mix of prizes, treats, snacks and novelty items.

Top Oscars watch party essentials

West Bend Hot Oil Theater-Style Popcorn Machine

This vintage-inspired tabletop popcorn machine — an Oscars watch party essential — lets you enjoy freshly-popped batches in the comfort of your own home.

Sold by Amazon

Chateau Fine Tableware Plastic Gold-Rimmed Champagne Flutes

Toast to your favorite actors and films when the opportunity arises with these plastic champagne flutes. They have gold rims to match other Oscars-inspired party decor.

Sold by Amazon

Mars Fun Size Chocolate Variety Mix

Whether you’re filling swag bags or handing out movie candy, this 55-piece bag with four Mars chocolate varieties, including M&Ms, is your best option.

Sold by Amazon

Berglander Stainless Steel Golden Flatware Set

The goldtone flatware isn’t just for your Oscars watch party. Once the star-studded event comes to a close, you can use the fancy flatware for other parties and holiday festivities.

Sold by Amazon

Thomtery Gold Confetti Latex Balloons

If you’re on a budget, this 50-piece set of balloons with metallic confetti adds plenty of sparkle and pizazz to your living room.

Sold by Amazon

Charles Leonard Dry Erase Lapboard Set

Compete against watch party guests to guess Oscar winners with this miniature dry erase board set. Tally up the score to see who wins the best out of 24.

Sold by Amazon

