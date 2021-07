BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)--Five teens are facing more than 200 charges Tuesday after two child victims were raped in Buffalo last year.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, the incidents happened on two separate dates. The first was on September 26, 2020, when Bryce Baker and Adiwahab Sabtow both 19-years-old and a 13-year-old suspect broke into a home on Buffalo's West Side.