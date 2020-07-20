Ex-New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver sentenced to 6 1/2 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison.

The sentencing Monday by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni came after she insisted that the 76-year-old Democrat had to appear in Manhattan court in-person rather than appearing remotely.

This is Silver’s third sentencing for using his powerful political position for personal gain.

In a handwritten letter to the judge, Silver had asked that he be spared a prison term that would cause him to die in prison. Prosecutors had urged that he go to prison for seven years for his bribery and extortion conviction.

A 2015 conviction was overturned on appeal but Silver was convicted again in 2018.