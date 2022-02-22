Exclusive: See the use of force virtual training that Customs officers, Border Patrol agents go through

BUFFALO, NY – How police use force remains a key issue nationally. Time and time again, cell phone video emerges of police interactions with members of the public. And, at times, those videos can be controversial.

News 4 is getting a rare look at what officers from Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol agents do before these situations arise. They go through virtual training in a 300-degree simulator.

The training prepares officers for what they could encounter here and in other parts of the country, including the Southern Border, which continues to deal with the migrant crisis. The training also helps officers with their awareness and knowledge of case law.

We were granted access into U.S. Border Patrol’s Buffalo Division, where we could view the simulator and see how it goes through scenarios on use of force decisions, accuracy and judgment.

“Do me a favor, uncross your arms, stay where you’re at, do not go back to the car, do not go back to the car,” said one Border Patrol agent, “Sir, step back, wait your turn, drop the knife, drop the knife, don’t do it, drop the knife.”

The scenarios may look like a video game, but for CBP officers and Border Patrol agents, these scenarios are treated as real life.

“We can put them through almost any scenario you can think of,” said Russ Eiser, special operations supervisor for U.S. Border Patrol.

From scenarios that result in lethal force to domestic calls — from putting agents in dangerous situations on a mountain or in a desert — they are forced to react. The simulator can also change outcomes and behaviors within episodes to keep officers on their toes.

“We can put our agents through it and talk about articulable facts what they see, what they don’t see, they can make their mistakes here not in the field,” Eiser said.

There are also less lethal weapons that officers can use, such as mace and tasers.

In the past four years, according to Customs and Border Protection, there have only been nine use of force incidents by CBP in its Buffalo division — most of them have been assaults with five, there’s also been a shooting, a car chase and one threat on officers.

One of those assaults happened nearly a year ago near Lewiston landing, Customs and Border Protection say that they responded to a call for a woman in distress — she was in the Niagara River on a homemade raft and officers say they attempted to rescue her, but she pulled out two knives and was threatening to officers. They had to use a fishing net to knock the knives out of her hands and rescue her.

“Still use of force, so it doesn’t matter if it’s a tool on our belt or a tool we pick up off the ground to use, it’s a judgment call, they have that discretion in the field and he made a good one, saved her life,” Eiser said.

CBP officials say actually training officers has been challenging because of COVID.

“It’s complex to try to get agents and officers in here depending on who’s using it to follow the COVID restrictions, mask up, social distance all that stuff so we have to kind of spread out the training to make sure we’re not bringing in a whole bunch of agents or officers at the same time,” Eiser said.

Volatility on the Southern Border with the continuing migrant crisis has been another challenge. CBP says more than 30 percent of agents here are being deployed to the Southern Border on a regular basis.

“That has been a huge impact on the Buffalo sector and our Northern Border operations, our chief here has had to kind of adjust our operations and the stations themselves have had to kind of look at individually as a station what is the threat, in their area of responsibility,” Eiser said.

The virtual simulator is not cheap — CBP says they run about $250,000. The new type of training that CBP could be going with in the future are virtual reality goggles, which provide more flexibility on where they can be used.

CBP says officers after the training get a passing or a failing grade, which is rarely used against them in performance reviews.